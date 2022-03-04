Hearts, Kotoko name starting teams for President's Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have named their respective line-ups for the 2022 edition of the President's Cup at the Accra Sports stadium.



Hearts coach, Samuel Boadu, has made no chances in the team that drew one-all against Legon Cities on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh, has made one change in his lineup that won 2-0 against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium as Mudasiru Salifu replaces injured Richmond Lamptey.



The president's cup is a one-off fixture played annually in honour of the sitting president of the Republic of Ghana.



Therefore, Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be in attendance to witness the match and also present the trophy to the winner.



The match is set at 18:00 GMT kick time.



Hearts of Oak lineup:



Richard Attah (GK); Fatawu Mohammed (C), Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah; Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Salim Adams, Sulley Ali Muntari: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Isaac Mensah.



Asante Kotoko lineup:



Danlad Ibrahim (GK); Augustine Agyapong, Abdul Ganiu Ismail (C), Mubarik Yussif, Ibrahim Imoro; Sheriff Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Justice Blay, Richmond Nii Lamptey; Georges Mfegue Omgba, Franck Mbella Etouga.