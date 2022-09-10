Hearts, Kotoko fans clash over who has unveiled the best kits for the season

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have clashed on social media over who has unveiled the best kits for the season.



Kotoko supporters believed their kit, designed by the Italian sportswear company Errea, is superior to that of Hearts of Oak, which was designed by the popular sportswear company Umbro. While Hearts supporters argue that theirs is the best.



Asante Kotoko unveiled its new kits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



The home kit is predominantly red with white sleeves and neck, while the away kit is green with black sleeves and neck.



Hearts' new jersey, on the other hand, was unveiled on Friday, September 9, 2022. The home and away kits were designed to commemorate the club's 111th anniversary.



The club was founded on November 11, 1911, and will celebrate its 111th anniversary in November 2022. As a result, both the home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeper's kits, feature shades of the club's trophies.



On the back of the unveiling, fans of both teams have been defending the beauty of their respective jerseys.



Below is the heated debate between the fans of the two clubs on social media







Someone said the Kotoko Jersey looks like funeral clothes ???????????? — FRICKY DICKY ???????????????? (@Franknaro7) September 9, 2022

Accra Hearts Of Oak has the nicest Jersey in the league. @HeartsOfOakGH — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 9, 2022

We all know you bought the jerseys from ABOSSEY Okai ????????????????

Umbro doesn’t know you !!!! — Kotoko_In_My_DNA????⚪️ (@Nana_Bamfi) September 9, 2022

Thank Kotoko for opening ur eyes,, u can use 1 Jersey for 4 seasons.. — kwaku Ansah???????????????? (@kwaku_sam) September 9, 2022

I always say this that we Asante kotoko SC are your very standard that you look up to in everything you do. Is good you are learning from us as your headmaster. When we brought our jersey with printed images in it you and your myopic journalist ranted now you see the sense in it https://t.co/beWUroG0jJ — Angel King (@angelking1025) September 10, 2022

Learn to make your own designs. Kotoko introduced this watermark in jerseys. Stop making noise with something @AsanteKotoko_SC has been doing for years now. @NYA_Kotoko always setting the pace. — THOMAS BOAKYE (@Tomwrite1) September 10, 2022

#NokoNice????????❤️



I know Kotoko fans who will purchase these jerseys just because the jerseys are sweet. pic.twitter.com/udFMuSlXIT — K A N T É???????????????? (@Delali_Esq) September 10, 2022

How can u compare this Abochi Jersey to Kotoko’s own ? ????



Ah ebinom paa nso de3 ???? pic.twitter.com/X7sTP7WBTM — Santasi Drake ???? (@kwasiBBF) September 10, 2022

Even the blind will choose B — Atta Papa Morata (@HenryGyamfi5) September 9, 2022

Mo comparing this 2 is https://t.co/nvoFTrBOFc de kotoko clothing jersy????lol — kwabena Arhin (@kwabenajake) September 9, 2022

They said we don't have CEO yet we are ahead in everything, from infrastructure to recruitment to ....



Imaging what will happen when we finally get CEO — Kumah David (@KumahDavid9) September 10, 2022

If yours is nicer , you’ll definitely have stars on it — Kotoko_In_My_DNA????⚪️ (@Nana_Bamfi) September 9, 2022

The 1st frame is a funeral jersey and the 2nd frame is a proper football jersey — Abdul Rahman ???????? (@AmRahman1717) September 9, 2022

Vawulence ????

'B' for Beautiful People With Beautiful Colors ???????? Phooobia ✊ — Saeed Abdul Malik (@SaeedAbdulMali4) September 10, 2022

Hearts Jersey no de3 Gao n Togo people go cashout plenty ..colours colours lik KG1 drawing — baffourkyei (@Baffourkyei4K) September 9, 2022

EE/BB