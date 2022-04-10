Hearts, Kotoko announce starting teams for Super Clash

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their starting teams for the Super Clash.
HEARTS LINEUP
Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Gladson Awako, Kwadwo Obeng, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Afriyie Barnieh, Isaac Mensah, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Salim Adams and Dennis Korsah
Kotoko XI
Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, Augustine Agyapong, Ibrahim Imoro Sherif Mohammed, Justice Blay, Richard Boadu, Richmond Lamptey, Fabio Gama, Georges Mfegue and Frank Etuoga Mbella