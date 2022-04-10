You are here: HomeSports2022 04 10Article 1512302

Hearts, Kotoko announce starting teams for Super Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their starting teams for the Super Clash.

HEARTS LINEUP

Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Gladson Awako, Kwadwo Obeng, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Afriyie Barnieh, Isaac Mensah, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Salim Adams and Dennis Korsah

Kotoko XI

Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, Augustine Agyapong, Ibrahim Imoro Sherif Mohammed, Justice Blay, Richard Boadu, Richmond Lamptey, Fabio Gama, Georges Mfegue and Frank Etuoga Mbella

