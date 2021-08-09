Hearts, Kotoko GPL battle revived Ghana football – Rashid Sumaila

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila is elated with the rise of Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and said battling for the just-ended Ghana Premier League title revived Ghana football.



The ex-Red Star Belgrade player sharing his thoughts on the outcome of the domestic top-flight downplayed assertions that the league standard has fallen in recent times.



The Phobians beat sworn rivals Asante Kotoko to emerged as champions of the Ghanaian top-flight last month and according to the towering guardsman, the two most glamourous clubs in the country battling for the covetous trophy at some point in time brought the competitive of the league back.



“Hearts of Oak deserves to win this year’s league because they fought a good fight. Although Kotoko did well but I believe Hearts were on top, so they deserved it,” Sumaila told Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua.



“At some point in time, both teams were tied on points and that revived the competitiveness of the league. At the end of the season, the points gap was not so huge and it tells you how exciting the season was.



I believe the season was great, even there was a solid competition in the relegation battle.