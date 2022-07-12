Hearts, Great Olympics renew rivalry in Ga Mantse Cup on August 7

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Accra Great Olympics as they battle for the Ga Mantse Cup on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The one-off cup match organised by Primeval Media is part of the Ga Homowo Festival,

was launched under the auspices of Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Traditional Council.



The Ga Mantse Soccer School of Excellence, which is to unearth sporting talents in the Ga community, was also launched.



Speaking at the launch, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said the revival of the Ga Mantse Cup should promote unity among the Ga states in order to restore the lost glory and ensure a brighter future for the next generation.



He encouraged the organisers of the match to make it an annual event and make it part of the Homowo festivities.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also stated that the launch of the Soccer School of Excellence would aid in the annexation of football talents in the country.



Mr. Edwin Simeon Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, was happy about the rebirth of the Ga Mantse Cup, which had over the years witnessed some thrilling matches.



"These two teams (Hearts and Great Olympics) are best placed to give us some exciting football for us to celebrate the Homowo festival. I want to congratulate Ga Mantse for the vision he has for the youth with the establishment of the Soccer Centre of Excellence, "he said.



Mr Okraku added that it was imperative to set up these facilities to help provide a better future for the talented youth.



The launch was graced by highly distinguished personalities, including the board chairman of the club, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, and Hearts Board Member Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, among others.