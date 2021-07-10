Hearts' Afriyie Barnieh deserves player of the season award - Inter Allies coach

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of relegated Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies, Felix Aboagye has touted influential Accra Hearts of Oak winger Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as his best player in the 2020/2021 season.



The winger initially divided opinion among the Accra Hearts of Oak fanbase, given that for all his pace and trickery, his final balls always left a lot to be desired.



But his good form in the second round has coincided with the appointment of former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu as the coach of the Rainbow Club.



All of a sudden, the player's double vision in front of goal has been cured as he has started scoring decisive goals and laying assists for his teammates.



He scored against Legon Cities and also scored the only goal in the decider against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, winning the man of the match accolades in those two games.



“I think Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak has been exceptional, scoring important goals for them and he has also been able to carry the team in difficult times so I think he stands out this season to win the best player accolade,” the Inter Allies coach told Starr FM.



“Without him, I don’t think Hearts of Oak will be where they are now though it’s a collective effort, but he has been incredible this season for them and I think he is indeed one for the future and we need to keep our eyes on him.”



The Phobians will require a win in their match against Liberty Professionals on Sunday to win their 20th League title and their first in 12 years.