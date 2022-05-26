Hearts 7, Kotoko 3 as Annor Walker announces Black Stars B squad for CHAN qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Black Stars B head Coach, Annor Walker, has announced his squad for the 2022 Championship of African Nations(CHAN) qualifiers.



Walker has announced a 35-man list who will begin camping at 4 pm on Monday, May 30, 2022.



Hearts of Oak have the most players on the list-7, while league leaders Asante Kotoko have three players.



The Black Stars B will play Benin in the preliminary stage of the qualifiers in search of a ticket to the biennial competition scheduled for Algeria in January 2023.



Bechem United's Augustine Okrah and Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie who have been called to the senior national team have also been included in Walker's list.



The Black Star B will face Benin in the preliminary round of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.



Ghana, two times silver medalist have missed out in the last three editions. Ghana's last played in the competition in 2014, when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Libya.



The 2022 edition of the tournament which will be played in 2023 will be hosted by Algeria. It is scheduled to commence from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



Originally, the tournament was slated to come off from July 10 to 1 August 2022. But due to the COVID-19, the 2020 edition was played in 2021 which has seen the 2022 edition moved to 2023.





Check out the squad below



