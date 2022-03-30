Heartbroken Nigerians cry after Ghana overpowered Super Eagles to qualify for World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Jollof derby is over as the Black Stars will carry the flag of Ghana onto the global stage after picking one of Africa's five slots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Nigerians were heartbroken as the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup for the 7th time after drawing 1-1 with the Black Stars at the M. K Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.



And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.



The defeat hasn't gone down well with the Nigerian fans on social media as majority of them have blamed their head coach Augustine Eguavoen for his lack of game management which cost them the game.



Others have also blamed their players for not pulling their weight against the Black Stars in front of their home fans.



Below are some of the reactions in the post below:





Watch most of the players (this weekend) that played in Nigeria vs Ghana match to see how good they are... Eguavoen had no game plan... NONE#NGAGHA #WorldCup2022 #SuperEagles — #GreatGod???? (@Ike_chike) March 30, 2022

Generation Of Sociopaths #NGAGHA — Ismail Adebisi (@whiteliongram01) March 30, 2022

#ngagha



You see how useless these set of Nigerians are ?

With all the stupidity someone died..

Nigerians kill Nigerians.... pic.twitter.com/01iDW65HSy — leo (@iam_curiosity) March 30, 2022

Coach Augustine Aguavoen I'm sure is definitely friends with the one at Manchester United!!!! Good with the Media plays rubbish in the field!#NGAGHA #nigeriavsghana — ASSets❤????{????} (@AssetsOfBuj) March 30, 2022

If you think what happens at the National Stadium after the #NGAGHA game yesterday is good then Nigeria ???????? deserves a worse government than the current one.



You are part of the problem if you think vandalizing is the best way to resolve an issue or to show your emotion. — ???? ???????????????????? Ọ????ọ ???????????????????????? ???? (@doiayokanmi) March 30, 2022

Look at those beautiful stadiums no Nigerian gon play at. That’s heartbreaking #NGAGHA — TU 2 SNZ (@MacEvans16) March 30, 2022

In all of this, me I'm rooting for senegal sha. The rest wont enter second round ...#NGAGHA — Shalom (@piszane20) March 30, 2022

#NGAGHA Everyone in ???????? knows that for over how many months ????????NEPA no dey bring light????, but yesterday they brought the light even the match started ???? are you thinking what am thinking ????

Baba don call them since super Eagles no gree pick call ????????. He want ????????2 watch breakfast — livingsoulonwuachumba (@livingsoulonwu2) March 30, 2022