Heartbreak for Ofori, Peprah as RS Berkane beat Orlando Pirates to win Confed Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It was heart break for Ghanaian duo of Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah as Orlando Pirates lost the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup finals played on Friday night at the Godsway Akpabio International Stadium-Uyo, Nigeria.



The Buccaneers suffered a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of RS Berkane after controlling the game for long spells.



Orlando Pirates paid for their profligacy in front of goal as they could have burried the Moroccans if only they had their shooting boots on.



Hotto was delightfully played through on goal by Kabelo Dlamini but the Namibian international wasted the chance and fired a weak shot into the arms of the Berkane goalkeeper Akbi Hamiani.



Kwame Peprah played for 60 minutes before he was replaces by Tsegofatsho Mabasa



Namibian winger Deon Hotto 48th minute when one on one with RS Berkane goalie Hamza but he played the ball tamely into his hands.



In the 87th minute Hotto run into the box on the left flank attempted a cut back but it was cleared as the game ended 0-0 as it headed into 30 minutes of extra time.



Thabo Monare, who had only been on the field for four minutes, made a clumsy error in judgement during a corner and kicked the heels of a jumping Berkane attacker, giving referee Johnny Sikazwe a decision to make.



After consulting the VAR, the Zambian referee pointed to the spot for a penalty as El Fahli stepped up and sent Richard Ofori the wrong way.



In 116th minute Thembinkhosi Lorch passed into the right bottom corner with his left foot with a deft touch in what looked like a pass to a teammate to send the game into penalties.



Lorch missed his penalty kick as El Bahraoui scored to hand his side the trophy.