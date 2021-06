Heart of Oak's Ibrahim Salifu named NASCO Player of the Month for May

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu has won the player of the month for May award.



The Unistar Academy product scoops the award after seeing off the challenge of Sam Adams and Abdul Ismail Ganiu after an impressive start to life at Hearts of Oak.



Salifu won a number of Man of the Match awards while at Eleven Wonders during the first round of the season.



In the month of May, he won two Man of the Match awards and scored once, helping Hearts of Oak to remain top of the Ghana Premier League table.



He will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.