Source: Samuel Yaw Agyemang-Badu

HeSEHPAG congratulates govt for introducing sanitation tax

Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG) logo

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG) have congratulated the government for introducing the sanitation and pollution levy in the recent budget statement it delivered on Friday 12 March 2021.



According to them, this is a good call and it is a step in the right direction by the government in its plans to develop the nation.



The NEC is entreating the Government to appropriately use the funds accrued from the Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) for its intended purposes and should not be channelled into other projects and programs that are absolutely not related to the Environmental Health and Sanitation Sector.



Meanwhile, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu while delivering the statement said, “With this new tax, Government will embark on a number of projects including the re-engineering of landfill sites at Kpone and Oti, the construction of waste recycling and compost plants across the country and the construction of more sanitation facilities to accelerate the elimination of open defecation”.



A press release issued and signed by the president of the NEC Mr Samuel Yaw Agyemang-Badu congratulated the Government for taking this bold step to holistically tackle the generational issue of poor Environmental Health and Sanitation that has been facing Ghana since time immemorial.



"Categorically, the NEC is expressing ouR deep appreciation and support for the proposed and yet to be introduced Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) by the Government which is aimed to help provide the requisite resources to address the sanitation challenges, as well as fund the planned activities of Government to ensure the country is cleaned, to accelerate the achievement of quality of lives and Health for All Goal in Ghana," the press release said.



Meanwhile, The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG), a registered professional Association for Environmental Health Officers practicing under the Ministry of Health (MOH) and its Agencies, and are regulated by the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) in accordance with the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).



