He will be an excellent addition to my team - FC Cincinnati 2 coach reacts to Salim Adams signing

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of FC Cincinnati 2, Tyrone Marshall has indicated that he believes Ghanaian teenager Salim Adams will be an excellent addition to his team.



The American club on Tuesday evening announced the signing of the talented teenager from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak on loan for the 2022 football season in the USA.



Speaking on the arrival of the midfielder, Coach Tyrone Marshall said he is over the moon.



According to the coach, he admires the quality of the 18-year old and has no doubt his arrival will strengthen his squad.



“I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati. He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and to the environment we’re trying to create,” Coach Tyron Marshall said.



At FC Cincinnati 2, Salim Adams will aim to make a mark in order to secure a permanent move that could see him go on to play for the top-flight side of the American club.