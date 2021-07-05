He was beaten mercilessly – Berekum Chelsea laments assault on coach

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A Berekum Chelsea coach was assaulted by fans of Dreams FC on Sunday, July 4, 2021



• Abdul Hannan passed out and had to resuscitated by doctors at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital



• An official of the club has spoken to GhanaWeb on the events that led to his assault



Atta Junior, the team manager of Berekum Chelsea has recounted the circumstances that led to the assault on their coach by irate Dreams FC fans.



Assistant coach Abdul Hanan Abu is currently at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital fighting for his life after he was beaten to pulp by supporters of Dreams FC at Dawu.



Atta Junior in an interview with GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi said the attack happened after his side’s 1-0 victory over Dreams at their own backyard.



He disclosed that the team were on their way to the dressing room when the goons unleashed violence on the coach.



Atta Junior added that the security personnel at the stadium which is called Theatre of Dreams were overwhelmed by the fans and could not control the situation.



“We came to play our week 32 match against Dreams FC. We had a very nice game and scored. After the game, we were going to the dressing room to prepare for our trip back home when our coach was attacked and beaten mercilessly. We had to rush him from Dawu for Mampong for medical attention.



“The doctors told us that he had to be admitted because he was unconscious and had sustained serious injuries. It is now that he has been revived so had to be admitted here. They attacked us because they lost. The security situation was very bad. The police couldn’t make any arrest,” he told GhanaWeb.



The Dawu incident was one of two unfortunate happenings that occurred in Ghana football over the weekend.



In Sunyani, things got out of hand after referee Maxwell Hanson awarded a penalty against BA United in their game against Real Tamale United.



The game ended abruptly as the referee had to seek cover and abandon it completely. The supporters however took the violence to the streets with reports of fights between BA United Fans and RTU supporters.