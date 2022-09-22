He's very young and fast - Otto Addo praises Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has touted the qualities of right back Tariq Lamptey, stressing that youngster will add something significant to the team.



Otto Addo is impressed with the age profile and pace of the Brighton and Hove Albion right back and is confident that his arrival in the Black Stars will be good for the team.



Speaking ahead of the friendly match against Brazil, Otto Addo said that he has been impressed with the attitude of the new players.



“To put together the squad was difficult because some decisions were very very close. We are happy to have Tariq Lamptey who is a solid Premier League player especially because he is very very young and very fast,” said Addo.



Otto Addo also disclosed why Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil was left out of the squad for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



“[Joseph Paintsil] was very close. The positions are even tighter now with the new players coming in. Joseph is doing well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile matches to show more of himself but he had some problems so he decided to leave the team and wanted to start with his team.”



Otto Addo also gave an indication into how the team will approach the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



He also made allusions that the current team will not be significantly different from the one he will pick for the World Cup.



“The approach to play games is always the connection between the players. The players are coming from different clubs with different styles of play. It’s important to link up as a team so we have to get to know each other and the players have to know the plans for each game. It’s very important for us especially the new guests get familiar with each other on the pitch and off the pitch. Also, for us, it’s important to get answers to questions,” he said.



“I don’t know [if I will change team before WC] because it’s the performance which decides. It could be that someone performs very badly and we have to take him out. Nothing is written in stone. I think the major players are here but surely anything can happen.”



Ghana will face Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022. Four days later, the team will take on Nicaragua.







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







