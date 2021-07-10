'He's not the bad boy everyone says' – Former AC Monza coach defends Balotelli

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former AC Monza coach, Christian Bronchi has jumped to the defense of Ghanaian-born Italian striker Mario Balotelli Barwuah as he strongly believes that he is not the bad boy he is perceived to be.



The Italian striker secured a move to newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor in the ongoing transfer window after a short spell in Italy’s Serie B with AC Monza last season.



Balotelli’s contract was not renewed following the club’s inability to secure promotion to the Serie A last season.



However, Christian Bronchi who shared the dressing with the forward said the bad boy label stuck on him does not correspond to reality.



He said: “In any case, with his six goals, he made an important contribution. always had a great feeling about him, ever since we were in Milan. The bad boy label stuck on him does not correspond to reality. He is a player with indisputable qualities, for me, he is still one of the strongest strikers around today".



Balotelli scored five times in nineteen games for Monza last season.