He’s not Black Stars material; he can’t bench anyone in the team – Ghanaians on Mohammed Muntari

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Some Ghanaians have hit out at attacker Mohammed Muntari after declaring that his decision to choose Qatar over his home country was the right one.



According to him, Qatar has done so much for him and his people and it’s the least he could do for the country.



“Truth be told, I will choose Qatar [if I have the chance to choose all over again]. I will choose Qatar every single day [because of] what they did for me [and] what they are doing for my people,” Mohammed Muntari said.



The attacker continued, “Deep inside, I knew I took the right decision so if you ask me to do it again, I will choose Qatar over Ghana. I am not saying anything bad about my beloved country Ghana. It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of.”



Reacting to the interview, some Ghanaian did not hold back at all. While some said Muntari is not even good enough for the Black Queens, others stressed that he is not Black Stars material.



“He can’t even play for Black Queens of Ghana.



“We’re Ghana, we’re doing fine without him.



“He’s not even fit to play in our local league, hope he enjoys this tournament as much as we would.



“He can’t make first thousand Ghana squad.



“Even if he picked Ghana over Qatar, who is he going to bench?” some Ghanaians quizzed.