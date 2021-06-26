He’s an exciting player, the fans will love him – Ex-Spurs defender on Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender, Alan Hutton is backing the club to sign youngster Tariq Lamptey as he believes that the player will excite fans with his quality.



After growing at the Chelsea academy, the English-born defender in January 2020 sealed a sensational move to Brighton & Hove Albion.



In his full debut season during the 2020/2021 football campaign, Tariq Lamptey excelled and caught the attention of a lot of top clubs.



Amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, ex-defender Al Hutton believes he will be a fantastic signing.



“He can play as a wing-back or full-back, he’s a bundle of energy."



“I think Brighton has got the best deal ever. What did they buy him for, £2-3million? We’re probably talking about a big figure here,” Hutton told Football Insider.



He added, “I think he had an excellent start to the season. Yeah, he did drop off a little bit but that’s to be expected."



“Your first main season within the Premier League, especially for one so young, you’re going to have a little dip in form."



“I think that’s a move that the fans would be really excited about. He’s an exciting player and he’s going to get better as he gets more experienced."



“I think it’s one the fans would like.”



