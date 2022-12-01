He's absolutely spot on - NDC's Twum Boafo backs Suarez's take on 2010 handball incident

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has opined that Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is justified by his decision to offer Ghanaians no apology for the handball incident at the 2010 World Cup.



Luiz Suarez in 2010 became public enemy number one when he palmed away Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header in a quarter-final clash of the 2010 World Cup. A penalty was subsequently awarded but Asamoah Gyan missed the kick with Ghana going on to lose 4-2 on penalty shootout.



The former Barcelona striker refused to apologize when asked during pre-match conference for the game against Ghana on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Commenting on the issue via his Twitter handle, Kwadwo Twum Boafo believes that Suarez was spot on with his decision to stand by what he did as any patriotic citizen would have done same.



He argued that Ghana was presented a chance to advance to the next round but Gyan fluffed it and that Suarez cannot be held accountable for the 'sins' of Gyan.



"Suarez is absolutely spot on. What he did was instinctive. He was red-carded and suspended. The man was crying on his way to the dressing room when we missed the penalty."



"It was on us to qualify. Blame the over-exuberance of Asamoah Gyan. Well said, Suarez," Kwadwo Twum Boafo wrote on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb.









"I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I took a red card, and the Ghana player missed the penalty.""It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility."