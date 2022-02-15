He needs self confidence - Malmo coach on Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakar

Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Malmo FF coach Milos Milojevic says Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakar needs to work on his confidence to be able to deliver for the club.



The Ghanaian forward was given the chance to start in the cup game against Krasnodar but failed to impress as the top attacker.



"He needs self-confidence, that's almost everything for a striker. And goals are like penicillin," said MFF coach Milos Milojevic.



After exhibiting exceptional skills, the brilliant attacker departed Portugal and signed a long-term contract with the Swedish giants.



Malik Abubakari had earlier stated that he is ready to fight for a place in the first team.



“It is clear that it would have been fantastic if I get a lot of playing time so that I can show my qualities and help my team and make our fans smile. That’s what I want. But if that does not happen then I will always be ready if the coach replaces me in the second half. I know that I have good qualities and that I can make my team better,” the striker stated in an interview.



Malik Abubakari continued, “Colak was here before I came to the club and it was he who started, and now it feels very good when I am with the team from the beginning of the year and get to be part of a pre-season with a new coach.”







