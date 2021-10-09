He maketh them to lie down in green pastures - How Partey's goal embarrassed Zimbabwe

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 67th-minute goal from Arsenal and Ghana international, Thomas Partey just had to have some biblical reference to it.



Psalm 23:2's "He maketh me to lie down in green pastures" typified that goal that will seal the second official goal of coach Milovan Rajevac on his return to managing the Ghana Black Stars.



That was just how the central midfielder, who until his goal, had had mounting pressure on him to justify his form and his clout with a performance in the game.



And without anyone knowing or seeing where that second goal was going to come from, Partey emerged from the sides, takes on a good ball miss from a Zimbabwean player, runs his first three quick steps with the ball, takes a break, goes on to the next three or four, pauses again before taking his final step.



That final move was the perfect timing and hitting that ball gave him that screamer of a goal.



Indeed, it was an instant "Partey".



