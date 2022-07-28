He makes it difficult for opponents to defend - Ajax boss speaks on Kudus Mohammed striking role

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder believes Mohammed Kudus makes it difficult for opponents to defend with his new role at the club.



Kudus has been deployed as a false nine under the new manager in their preseason games.



The Ghanaian has been impressive in preseason, scoring a couple of goals for the club in their friendly games.



According to the coach, Kudus playing as a striker makes it difficult for opponents to defends, saying his new role is a long-term plan.



"We have also used him a lot in training as a striker and as a right winger. He does that very well. He plays on intuition, which makes him very difficult for opponents to defend. He is strong, fast and agile. good impression," he told Ajax TV.



"I don't just do things. There's a real idea behind this. Kudus as number seven or nine is a long-term option."



Meanwhile, the enterprising midfielder played only seventeen last season due to injury setbacks.