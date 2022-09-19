He loves the club – Athletic Bilbao President calm about Nico Williams future

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President of Athletic Bilbao, Jon Uriarte is calm about the future of in-demand Ghanaian forward Nico Williams.



The youngster has been in a rich vein of form for Bilbao this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in six matches in the Spanish top-flight.



He was on target when Bilbao defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-2 in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.



Despite being a subject of interest for several clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United, Jon Uriarte believes Nico Williams loves the Bilbao and is well tied at the club.



"We do not stop producing talent," said Jon Uriate, who has been calm about the future of the youngest of the Williams. He is all well-tied. He loves Athletic”,



His current contract will elapse in the summer of 2024.



The youngster has been handed a call up into the Spanish national team ahead of the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.