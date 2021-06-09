He is too good to be playing in the Championship - Famous commentator Peter Drury on Andre Ayew

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English commentator Peter Drury believes Ghana captain Andre Ayew is 'too good' to be playing in the second tier of English football.



The 31-year-old showed immense quality in the English championship last season, bagging 17 goals as the Swans reach the play-offs final but disappointingly lost out on promotion.



Drury insists Ayew can break into teams in the English Premier League and believes any of the newly promoted sides can take advantage of his free agency to sign him.



“I do think he’s a very good player and whenever I see him play with Swansea in the championship, a lower league from the championship, I’ve always thought what a threat he appears to be… (He is) too good I would say to be playing in the second tier of English football,” Peter Drury told Silver FM.



“I know there is a lot of transfer gossip around him. I’m not saying he’s gonna go to one of the big clubs. I don’t think he will end up at Liverpool or Chelsea but maybe one of the newly promoted teams might very well be tempted to attract him to their club cos he’s the sort of player who if you’re in the bottom half of the table, he just might score for you that crucial goal that makes all the difference,” he concluded.



Ayew's and Swansea parted ways at the end of the season after his contract with the Welsh outfit expired.