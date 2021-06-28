He is the best in Ghana – GFA Executive Council member showers praise on referee Daniel Laryea

Sports News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Sammy Anim Addo, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association has lavished praises on referee Daniel Laryea for his performance in the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 28, 2021.



The appointment of the man touted as the best referee in the country currently was met with some consternation as fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko vehemently opposed him.



The fans promised to write to the FA and demand that a new centre man is given the nod to handle the match.



But on Sunday, referee Daniel Laryea gave a credibility and status boost with firm and fair officiating at the Accra Sports Stadium.



His officiating has earned him plaudits from soccer followers in the country and Anim Addo is a fan.



In a twitter post, Anim Addo said Daniel Laryea has reaffirmed his status as the best referee in the country and said that FA will continue to support him.



“He is really the man , Gh best , keep supporting him to Greatness, World Cup on my mind, “ he tweeted.



The game ended 1-0 in favour of Hearts of Oak who have now extended their unbeaten run in the game to ten with just two goals conceded.



With just three games left to play, Hearts need to win two more to win their first league title in over ten years.



Coach Samuel Boadu has warned his players to keep their heads down and continue working hard until the ultimate is achieved.



“I cannot say we’ve won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title yet because there are three games to play before the season ends,”, Samuel Boadu said.



Coach Boadu said: “It was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off.”



When asked whether he spotted any weakness in Kotoko’s team, he answered in the negative saying, “There was no weakness in Kotoko’s team. We capitalized on our chance and we won.”





