'He is talented but works very hard' – Kotoko coach in love with Isaac Oppong

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum has reiterated his admiration for youngster Isaac Oppong after indicating that he works very hard despite being so talented.



The 18-year-old was signed by the Porcupine Warriors club in the off-season and has already turned out to be a top signing just four matches into the new Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking in a post-match interview after Isaac Oppong scored for Kotoko in the win against Eleven Wonders on Saturday night, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum heaped praises on the teenager.



According to the coach, the player is very talented and will go far in his career.



"I think he is a fantastic player, he is talented and he works very hard too."



“So he is a blend of talent, hard work, and his ability to listen to tactical instructions on the field of play,” Coach Ogum said.



The highly-rated coach added, “Whatever you tell him to do, he does it well and he is able to add up to what you tell him to do."



“So I think this young guy is going to go far if he is able to keep his focus, keep his calm and keep his confidence.”



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



