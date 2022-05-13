He is one of the greatest goal scorers I've ever seen - Lionel Messi on Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

World football icon Lionel Messi has sang the praise of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for being among the greatest goal scorers.



It is a great honour for any footballer when the seven time ballon dor winner praises you for your goal scoring prowess.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa's leading goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals in three tournaments in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.



He is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 caps.



Speaking to 90MinutesExtra, the former Barcelona man reflected on Gyan's career both for the national team and club side.



"I like his hard work and dedication to his national team and his clubs," the former Barcelona forward said.



"I’ve watched him play several times and I really like the goal he scored against Germany in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



"I might say that he is one of the greatest goal scorers I have ever seen," he added.



The former Sunderland ace last played for Ghana at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



