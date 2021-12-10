He is not ready for the national team – Oliver Arthur wants Afena-Gyan to miss 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

The representative of Felix Afena-Gyan, Oliver Arthur believes it will be best if the player misses the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The teenager who plays his football in Italy for AS Roma is one of a few players being looked at by Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of next January’s AFCON.



According to Oliver Arthur who is the player’s agent, the player needs time to develop before he will be ready for the national team.



“For AFCON, I can’t say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months and it’s a long time.



“I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I’m saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team,” Oliver Arthur told Joy FM.



This has cast doubts over whether the agent will allow the player to join the Black Stars when invited for the AFCON.



It seems it will be unlikely for that to happen with just 30 days remaining for the 2021 AFCON to start.