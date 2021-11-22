'He is not learning' - Charles Taylor slams Patrick Razak

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Charles Taylor has described Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak as 'inefficient'



Taylor made the comments after Hearts of Oak lost to Ashgold



Hearts of Oak winless in their last five matches in all competitions



Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor, has slammed Patrick Razak for missing a glaring opportunity in Hearts of Oak's 2-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold.



Razak failed to put the away side in the lead during the first half after Agyenim Boateng put the former in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper with a beautiful flick.



Razak took a good first touch but his second to get past the goalie was heavy as he stuck the post in the end.



Hearts lost their shape in the second half, and as a result, they conceded twice at the Len Clay Sports Stadium to record their first defeat of the campaign.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Taylor said the 26-year-old wide man needs to be worked on by the technical team.



"He is not learning. The first touch was poor. He doesn't even know how to control the ball. So he must be worked on," he said



Hearts of Oak, following the loss, are now five games without a win in all competition. Their last win came at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 17, when they beat Wydad Athletic Club 1-0 in the CAF Champions League.