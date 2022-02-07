He is not committed - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe reacts to Otto Addo's reported Black Stars appointment

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association boss Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe is against the appointment of German-born Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach.



Ghana is without a coach following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac after the four-time African Champions poor showing at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The West African powerhouse exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



The Ghana FA is in search of a new coach and reports in the local media claim Otto Addo could be appointed as the next Ghana coach.



But the Board Member of Hearts of Oak is against his appointment because of his lack of commitment to the Black Stars job when he was recently appointed as one of the assistant coaches.



“I will not go in for Otto Addo, he hardly showed up as an assistant coach because of his commitment to another club. If he had shown up and we saw his qualities, it would have been another matter,” he explained.