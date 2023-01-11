He is below Kotoko’s standard - Ex-Kotoko strikes slams defender Andrews Appau

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Asante Kotoko star striker Stephen Manu was left unimpressed with the performance of the Porcupine Warriors players against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Sports Stadium on Sunday.



It took defender Andrews Appau to climb off the bench to snatch a point for the 24-time league champions after Abdul Bashiru had scored a 47th-minute opener for the Wonder Club.



Despite raising concerns about the quality of the Kotoko squad, the 31-year-old singled out defender Appau for criticism and said he doesn’t meet the standard of the club.



“The coach is not a problem because his tactics and formation are on point. The truth is that the performance of the boys [players] is not up to scratch. They always struggle in games. Kotoko cannot win the league with this set of players. For instance, look at the defender [Andrews Appau] who replaced the injured [Mubarik Yussif]. A substitute player must come to the game with something different but his introduction rather worsened the performance of the team. He was just lucky with the goal because I’m sure if the goal had not come things could have gone bad,” he told SirObed TV on YouTube.



“His game doesn’t fit the standard of Kotoko. He is not Kotoko material,” he added.



The point leaves Kotoko behind rivals Hearts of Oak, in second place, though on equal points level and a point behind leaders Aduana Stars who have a game in hand.



Ghana Sports Online reported last week that the Porcupine Warriors have planned to offload the former Bofoakwa Tano defender.



Appau, 20, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal in October 2020 from Division One League side Tano Bofoakwa.



