He has finished serving - Former Sports Minister shutdown Asamoah Gyan's request to play in World Cup

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Vincent Oppong Asamoah has said that he does not support Asamoah Gyan’s request to have a 'last dance' to return to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan has been trending on social and traditional media platforms since Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after speaking about his wish to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again. I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I’m improving faster than he thought," Asamoah Gyan said.



Gyan's comment has triggered massive reaction on social media and Vincent Oppong Asamoah has jumped on the train to comment on the issue.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah believes that Asamoah Gyan has already paid his dues to the national team and should take a seat back and allow the young players to take over.



“I believe he has done his job for the national team. He should know that he is a legend for Ghana but on the field of play, I believe he has finished paying his dues,” he told Onua Sports.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa's all-time top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.







