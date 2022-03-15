He deserves days off - Crystal Palace manager hails Jeffery Schlupp

Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has heaped praises on Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp following his outstanding performance in the goalless stalemate against Manchester City.



Schlupp, Connor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyate produced a strong midfield display to stop the fluid playing City from creating chances.



"Him, Cheikhou [Kouyaté] and Jeff [Schlupp] as well, the three midfielders maybe need a couple more days off than everyone else! They ran a lot… and didn’t give up, and this is a really good sign for us," he said after the game.



"Today we showed as a team we’re improving. One of the challenges was to accept that at times we won’t have possession so we need to work hard to get the ball back. If we manage to understand that [in every game] and can be consistent we will improve.



"I can’t stop him! I don’t want to stop him. This is the energy that pushes the fans to be behind us and the fans were excellent. The last 10 minutes were really difficult but the fans and support made it easy to manage the last 10 minutes. Conor, this is his strength and this is why we love him."



Schlupp is expected to return to the Black Stars team for the game against Nigeria next week.