He deserved his PL debut – Palace boss Patrick Vieira on Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed he will continue giving chances to young players after noting that Ghanaian teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi deserved his debut in the Chelsea game.



The 18-year-old on Saturday came on as a substitute for the Eagles during the opening day defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge.



Speaking in a post-match interview, manager Patrick Vieira spoke highly of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.



“He's a kid who spent pre-season with us and I was really pleased with what he's been doing on the field. He's a really lovely kid and when he came on at 3-0 I just wanted him to get on the ball,” the Crystal Palace gaffer said after the game.



Patrick Vieira added, “He's a good dribbler, can score goals as well so I wanted him to be a bit more high on the field, but he spent most of the time behind the ball defending. The quality of Chelsea made it really difficult for us to get on the ball. He's a young, talented player and we have to work with him to try to help him."



Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has shown promise in the past year and has been tipped for greater things in the future.