‘He can reach the level of Virgil van Dijk’ – Southampton coach backs Mohammed Salisu

Southampton coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has the potential to reach the level of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.



This is after Mohammed Salisu said that he wants to model his game after a one-time PFA Player of the Year, Virgil van Dijk.



Dutch international, Virgil van Dijk is one of the most decorated defenders in the last decade having won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the year in 2019.



Salisu’s manager has backed him as he urges him to work harder to be able to reach the full potential of his talent.



“Especially with the ball, he can develop massively.” Hasenhuttl told enfieldindependent in relations to Salisu.



“When you speak about Van Dijk with his long balls and his calmness on the ball, he still has a way to go. But there’s no reason why he couldn’t learn it.”



“A good thing is that in the centre-back position, the older you get, the better you get because of the more experience you get.”



“This is definitely a player that showed this season that he deserved to play from the beginning and I’m very happy with his progress,” he added



Whereas Salisu’s club career is blossoming, his national team is up in the air with his allegiance to Ghana still a topic of discourse.



The defender has turned down calls by the Ghana Football Association to have him feature for the Black Stars.



