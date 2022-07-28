Having pre-season abroad doesnt guarantee winning trophies - Hearts of Oak's Opare Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has taken a swipe at rivals, Asante Kotoko, saying having preseason out of the country doesn't guarantee winning trophies.



The FA Cup winners have started their preseason ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season. It is yet to be known if the Phobian Club will travel outside the country to prepare for the season.



However, Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will fly to Turkey for their preseason as they prepare to defend their title and play in the CAF Champions League.



However, Opare Addo says having preseason away from the country doesn't guarantee success in the upcoming season.



"Hearts of Oak will decide where to have preseason. We don't look at an opponent to do what we do," he said on Asempa FM.



"Two seasons ago, we had preseason in Ghana but won the league, so soon we will make a decision whether to move out or not.



"Manchester United moves out of England for preseason, but they haven't won anything in a while. All that matters is finding a serene environment. Going out of the country isn't a guarantee that you'll win the league," he added.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.