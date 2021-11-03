Hassacas Ladies sets sight on exceling at CAF Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies have set their sights on excelling at the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.



Hasaacas Ladies qualified into the competition after winning the West African club’s in Zone B Women’s Champions League.



Hasaacas won Ghana’s Premier League, beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies to the trophy, prior to their triumph in West Africa.



Interacting with the media before their departure, head coach Yusif Basigi disclosed that the objective of his team is to raise the flag of Ghana high at the tournament.



According to him, his team can’t make a promise of winning the trophy but will do the best in the interest of the country to excel at the tournament.



“Actually we are not putting pressure on ourselves to say by hook or crook we are going to win but once I mention raising the image of Ghana high, it means a lot, it interprets a language,” Basigi stated.



He added, “It means we have something at the back of our minds so in this case there is no pressure on us but we know what is at stake.”



The team flew with 23 players for the tournament which includes star players, Milot Pokua, Janet Agyiri and Doris Boaduwaa.



The Ghanaian side have been drawn in Group A, where they will come up against Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo King FC, AS Mande of Mali and Egypt’s Wadi Degla.



