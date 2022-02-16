Hasaacas mourn late Alhaji Fuseini Mahama

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club are saddened to learn the passing of former player and current member of the Club’s Board of Directors, Alhaji Fuseini Mahama.



Alhaji Fuseini Mahama passed on at age 67, left behind four children namely; Saa Mahama, Farouk Mahama, Amina Mahama and Kamal Mahama.



The Widow is Mrs. Harriet Etrumah.



The Mahama family and its relationship with Sekondi Hasaacas FC stretches back to some four decades when late Alhaji Mahama joined the Club as a footballer somewhere in the late 1970s.



Mahama moved from being a footballer after leading the Club to several laurels, became a member of the Executives in the early 1990s and joined the Board of Directors before his passing on January 13, 2022.



Mahama was instrumental in the formative years of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club in June 2003.



