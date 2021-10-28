Hasaacas' incredible journey from Ghana's Western Region to TotalEnergies CAF WCL

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Established in June 2003 by women's football enthusiast, Ben Hassan upon his return from Germany together with Benjamin Nanabayin Eyison and Alhaji Fuseini Mahama, Hasaacas Ladies FC have been a giant producing great players.



Their alumnae includes Jennifer Cudjoe of NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League (USA), Linda Eshun of C D Parquesol in Spain, Ernestina Abambilla of Polish side UKS SMS Łódź- and Iceland-based Samira Suleman who plays Sindri Football Club, just to mention a few.



"Our philosophy and ambition is to discover, nurture and groom young talented females to become great footballers," head coach Yusif Basigi told CAF Media.



"Back in the day when I was actively teaching, I managed to get scholarships for most of the players like Elizabeth Cudjoe, Jennifer Cudjoe, Ernestina Abambilla, Veronica Appiah, Azume Adams, Lily Niber Lawrence, Linda Eshun, Gifty Appiah among others at my former Senior High School."



He added: "The club make it a topmost priority give these players some form of education. Some were also lucky to get scholarships outside Ghana.''



Hasaacas Ladies won the Women's Premier League three times on a trot- 2012/2013, 2013/2014 and 2014/2015-all under Basigi.



On the international scene, Hasaacas Ladies have participated in some international friendly matches and tournaments.



In 2006, they participated in the Kassel-Vellma tournament in Frankfort-Germany, and they won the Victoria Gasteiz cup in Spain in 2009.



"I have been with the club since its establishment in 2003 as the head coach and I have won many laurels with this club. People know me because of my enviable achievements with this club," added Basigi



"I have so much passion for women’s football so I decided to be with them until they don’t need my services anymore. I am the only coach who has handled the team since its establishment."



"I am not just a coach at the club anymore, I am also a shareholder. We always want to set the pace, raise the image of women’s football in Ghana, pick these talented girls from the streets and develop them through football and some form of education."



The team is currently the most successful club in Ghana and won an unprecedented double; Women’s Premier League and FA Cup in 2021 before traveling to Ivory Coast to win the first-ever West Africa Football Union Zone B Women’s Club Championship.





Hasaacas Ladies are eyeing success in Egypt come November. Captain of the side, defender Janet Egyir revealed ."We are pacesetters and we love making history so we want to go to Egypt and raise the flag of Ghana high,'' she reiterated."We hope to win all the group games and progress to the next stage and eventually win the ultimate."My mates and I are very capable of winning this competition but if we get new additions to beef up the squad, that would be great. Getting two or three new players will help us a lot."We are totally capable of competing with other clubs from other countries. We play a very competitive and well organized league here and we are the best in Ghana and West Africa. We are not really scared of any club but we respect them because they did their best to get to the main tournament."For Basigi, winning the debut tournament serves as a great opportunity to add another silverware to his glittering collection.The 49-year old is the longest-serving coach as far as women club football coaching in Ghana is concerned.He has coached Ghana'sssenior women's national team and the U20 women’s national team.Currently, he is a deputy coach of Ghana’s men’s Olympics team, the Black Meteors.He also coached the Senior Women’s national team, the Black Queens to win gold at the 2015 All African Games Competition, Congo Brazzaville.Hasaacas Ladies will battle it out against Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali and Malabo Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea in Group A .