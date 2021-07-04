Hasaacas Ladies win Women’s FA Cup to complete historic double

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies secured Women's FA Cup trophy and sealed a historic domestic double on Saturday.



Coach Yussif Basigi's ladies proved too strong as they won the final 2-0 at the expense of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Last weekend, Hasaacas Ladies inflicted 4-0 defeat on Ampem Darkoa to win the Women's Premier League.



Doris Boaduwaa who netted twice in last week’s victory was again on the scoresheet to open the scoring in the 25th minute.



They doubled their lead through Milot Pokuaa before the halftime break.



Hasaacas Ladies returned with intention of adding to their tally but could not.



Meanwhile, their defence was difficult to break down as Ampem Darkoa left the Accra Sports stadium without a consolation goal.



Saturday's victory means Hasaacas are the first female side to win two trophies in a single season in the history of Ghana football.