Hasaacas Ladies win GhanaWeb 2021 Team of the Year

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Hasaacas Ladies have been crowned the 2021 Team of The Year in GhanaWeb’s End of The Year Awards.



The team were selected as champions ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s Men’s 4x100 relay team and Ghana's Amputee Football Team.



1st - Hasaacas Ladies





The Hasmal Ladies stood tall among a tall list of teams who were competitive in the year under review.



Hasaacas Ladies won four trophies last season and were runners up in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.



Hasaacas Ladies path to success begun after winning the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League at the end of last season.



The Sekondi-based team defeated Ampem Darkoa Ladies 4-0 in the final to lift the trophy for the 4th time with their longest-serving coach Yusif Basigi.



The team also won the FA Cup after making lightwork of their opponents.



From there onwards, the team progressed to the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League, where they dominated and won the tournament.



At the main event however, luck eluded the Ghanaian side as they lost to Mamelowdi Sundowns Ladies.



But the team managed to recover from that setback to win the maiden Women’s Super Cup tournament after their 3-2 triumph over Lady Strikers.



2nd - Hearts of Oak







After 11 years of failing to lift the Ghana Premier League, Accra Hearts of Oak finally annexed last season’s title with coach Samuel Boadu at the helm. The former Medeama coach took over the reins of Kosta Papic at a time when the team were struggling to win games.



The Phobians extended their dominance in the league to the FA Cup where they saw off Ashantigold in the penalty shootout to covert the trophy.



However, the Phobian lost their rhythm following their successes as they were booted of both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.



The team are also yet to record a win the Ghana Premier League this season.





3rd - 4x100 relay team







Ghana made history at the Tokyo Olympic Games when the Men’s 4x100 relay team made it to the final of the 4x100 with a time of 38.08s.



The team made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah, finished 5th, ahead of USA, in a very tightly contested race.



For the first time in many years, the athletes got the attention they deserved as they placed Ghana on the map.



Although the team were unable to make a mark for themselves in the final of the Men’s 4x100 relay after being ‘disqualified for lane violation’, the success chalked by the team will last for many years to come.



4th - Ghana's Amputee Football Team







With little or no support, Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge were crowned champions of the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations hosted in Tanzania.



The team put up a spirited performance in the final game to defeat Liberia 3-2 to become the champions of Africa.



The self-motivated team went to the tournament without support from government and attention from the Ghanaian populace but still went ahead to win the tournament.



The team has been hailed for their brevity and desire to endure in the face of difficulties facing the Nation Amputee Football Association.