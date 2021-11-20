‘Hasaacas Ladies will come back stronger’ - Doris Boaduwaa reacts to Sundowns defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Hasaacas Ladies has missed out on the chance to win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League



They lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the finals of the competition



Doris Boaduwaa said they live to fight another day



Hasaacas Ladies attacker, Doris Boaduwaa, has promised Ghanaians that they will bounce back from their CAF Women’s Champions League final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



Hasaacas Ladies lost 2-0 in the finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League on Friday, November 19, 2021, as Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies won the maiden edition of the continent’s elite club competition.



Reacting to the defeat, Doris Boaduwaa who scored in the semi-finals against ASFAR has promised a comeback in the subsequent years.



"I never thought of losing, but now that it's happened, the only thing is to do it right. That's my obligation to all the people who believe in me.



“We all have to take defeats in life. Thank You Ghana. We will come back stronger," she posted on Twitter.





Hasaacas Ladies started the new season by winning the maiden edition of the WAFA Cup but lost the CAF Women’s Champions League.