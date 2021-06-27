Hasaacas Ladies thumps Ampem Darkoa in Women’s Premier League final

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies are Ghana Women's Premier League champions again after a commanding performance saw them annihilate Ampem Darkoa 4-0 in the final played on Saturday.



Doris Boaduwaa scored a brace with Evelyn Badu and Faustina Nyame Aidoo also on target as Hasaacas Ladies lifted their 5th title.



Due to heavy rain, the kickoff time was rescheduled to 5:15 pm, but even that didn't deter Hasmal from ripping their opponents apart.



The first goal arrived after 11 minutes with Aidoo heading into the net after a brilliant cross by Milot Pokuaa.



Another header, this time Evelyn Badu, at the half-hour mark gave Hasaacas a two-goal advantage.



That wasn't enough as they poured forward for more goals. They were rewarded with two, all scored by Boaduwaa.



With their victory, Hasaacas Ladies will represent Ghana in the maiden Caf Women's Champions League.