Hasaacas Ladies star Evelyn Badu joins top Nowergian club

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hasaacas Ladies forward Evelyn Badu has reportedly completed a move to Norwegian giants Avaldsnes IL.



The Ghana U-20 captain has completed a two-and-half-year contract to join the European side from the Ghana Women's Premier League champions until 2024.



Badu emerged as the top scorer of the inaugural edition of the tournament with five goals. She scored three in the group stages, which earned her player of the group stage award.



The 19-year-old scored two in the knockout stage to guide the Ghanaian champions to a historic final. Unfortunately, a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundown at the 30th June stadium meant the 'Doo' girls had their necks decorated with the silver medals.



She finished the tournament as the best player of the maiden edition of the tournament in Egypt.



A few weeks ago, Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi confirmed on Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV that European clubs are interested in Badu.



"For now, we have not had any message from Sundowns. Although, there have been one or two approaches from other clubs in Europe. But we are waiting for official letters (from the clubs) so that we will weigh and see which one is good for her and even other players".



Hasaacas Ladies has had a steller 2021 campaign winning five trophies from a possible five.



Watch the interaction with Yusif Basigi on Sports Check below.



