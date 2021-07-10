Hasaacas Ladies sign women's FA Cup top scorer for Africa campaign

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies FC, have confirmed the signing of Northern Ladies forward Jafaru Rahama.



The 19-year-old is the top scorer of the just-ended Women’s FA Cup with 9 goals.



She will be a big addition to Hasmal’s already prolific attack as they head to Ivory Coast for Wafu B qualifiers of the maiden Caf Women’s Champions League.



The trusted goalscorer joins alongside young center-back, Issaku Lauratu, from Mfantseman Royal Football Club.



“Hasaacas Ladies are delighted to confirm the signing of Jafaru Rahama and Issaku Lauratu,” the club said on their website.



The two are the only additions to the club’s double-winning squad.



“Per the directive of the tournament, shirt numbers should range between 1 and 21; Jafaru Rahama will be wearing shirt number 17,” they added.



“She’s currently with the Black Princesses of Ghana and adds to our already stellar attack(Milot Pokuaa, Doris Boaduwaa, and Veronica Appiah) that powered in 37 goals in both competitions last season.



“Issaku Lauratu will be donning shirt number 12.



“Lauratu, who’s 5 months away from her 18th birthday is a center back who shone in our friendly encounter with her side before the start of the 2020/2021 Women’s Football Season.”



According to head coach of the side, Yusif Basigi, these two are perfect fits and they’ll complement the effort of the team.



“Jafaru is a good addition to the squad. She’s dependable in front of goal and I’ve watched her play so I know what she can do. Issaku Lauratu is young but plays well, I’m convinced the couple of times I watched her play she’s going to add more to our defensive cover.”



The team is currently preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram, Accra ahead of the trip to Cote D’Ivoire for the WAFU Zone B qualifying series for the Women’s Champions League set to start on July 17, 2021.