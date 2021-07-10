Hasaacas Ladies sign NWL top scorer Jafaru Rahama

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

National Women's League champions Hasaacas Ladies have confirmed the signing of top scorer Jafaru Rahama ahead of the CAF Women Champions League.



The 19-year-old joins the Western giants from Northern Ladies, where she finished the season with 9 goals and emerged as the golden boot winner.



Her signing is expected to boost the already sharp attack of Hasaacas Ladies which has Doris Boaduwaa and Milot Pokua.



She arrives with Mfantseman Royals Football club's Issaku Lauratu.



Jafaru will wear the 17 shirts with Lauratu taking the number 12 jersey.



“Jafaru is a good addition to the squad. She’s dependable in front of goals and I’ve watched her play so I know what she can do. Issaku Lauratu is young but plays well, I’m convinced a couple of times I watched her play she’s going to add more to our defensive cover," said coach Yusif Basigi.



Hasaacas Ladies are currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence ahead of their trip to Ivory Coast for the CAF Champions League qualifiers.



The Ghana champions have been paired alongside Royal Angels of Nigeria and AS de la Police of Niger.



