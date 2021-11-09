Hasaacas Ladies reach semi-final of CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies have reached the semi-finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League following their 3-0 victory over Malian side AS Mande on Monday evening.



Yussif Basigi’s side secured the results through talisman Evelyn Badu who hit a brace to add to Perpetual Agyekum’s finish.



Though they have qualified for the semi-finals they still have to take on Egyptian side Wadi Degla in the final group game.



The Hasmal Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in the opening game with Badu and Agyekum scoring the goals on the opening group game.



Hasaacas should have scored early in the game but a combination of good goalkeeping and fine reflexes from Aissatou Diallo denied the Ghanaians.



However, the game won’t travel beyond 17 minutes as Badu registered the opening goal after finding herself in space to connect a low cross from inside the box.



A number of chances were created between the 18th minute and the added time in the first half but substitute goalkeeper Sadio Sow pulled some great stops to keep the scoreline still narrow.



But, just when the first half was about to end Perpetual Agyekum scored from a free-kick to increase the advantage for the Ghanaian double winners.



In the second half, Badu connected a Veronica Appiah cross from an unmarked position to put the game firmly beyond Abdramane Maiga’s ladies.



A barrage of chances was created afterward but none was utilised before the game petered out.