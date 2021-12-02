Hasaacas Ladies qualify for final after win over Ampem Darkoa

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Hasaacas Ladies FC saw off Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Ghana Women's Supe Cup to book a fourth final in 2021.



Success Ameyaw scored a brace with Veronica Appiah adding another to record an emphatic 3-0 win for the 'Dooo' girls at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf.



Perpetual Agyekum almost gave Hassacas the lead in the 9th minute. Perpetual come one-on-one with the goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu but the latter got off her line quickly to make a save.



After missing a series of opportunities, Succes put the team in front on the 26th minute. She tapped in from close range after a deflection off the goalkeeper.



Veronica doubled the lead 10 minutes later for the dominant Hasaacas Ladies side who walked down to the tunnel leading 2-0.



In the second half, it took Hasaacas 15 minutes to wrap up the win as Verinoca and Success combined for the third goal. Succes was at the finishing end as she grabbed her double in the game.



The Hasmal girls after the smooth ride book their place for a forth final in 2021. Their previous four was the Women's FA Cup, WAFU Zone B Womens' Champions League and the CAF Women's Champion League(CAFWCL).



They have lost only one of the previous three, which was a 2-0 loss to Sundowns Ladies in the CAFWCL.



Hasaacas will now face either Lady Strikers or Prison Ladies who go head-to-head in the second semi-finals.