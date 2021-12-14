Hasaacas Ladies presents their silverware to NLA leadership

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Multiple award-winning female football team, Hassacas Ladies presented their silverware to the leadership of the National Lottery Authority at the Fortune House on Friday, 9th December 2021.



The NLA was one of the major sponsors of the Hasaacas Ladies team in a campaign that saw them annex the Ghana Premier League, Female Super Cup and Wafu Zone B championship.



The team also exceeded reasonable expectations when they came second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League after losing 2:0 to their South African counterparts, Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.



Upon their return, they also won the Super Cup of the Female Premier League.



The NLA on behalf of the Director-General also congratulated the Ladies and urged them to keep their Teamwork and work hard to win more laurels.



The NLA has also promised to continue to support and sponsor their activities as part of the Good Causes initiative of the Authority.



The DG was joined by the MR. Motey and Mad. Juliana Afumwaa Bruce the AG Director for Finance and Director for Legal respectively.



