Hasaacas Ladies present WAFU Zone B Cup to GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

WAFU Zone B Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to show gratitude for the support and to present the Women’s Champions League trophy.



The Sekondi-based side conquered the sub-region two weeks following a 3-1 victory over Rivers Angels FC from Nigeria at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League in Abidjan – bringing to three, trophies won in the 2020/21 season.



The club have also booked a ticket to the Champions League slated for Cairo later this year. The delegation was led by club president Nana Banyin Eyison. Others included brands manager Ohene Brenya Bampoe, Kwasi Essel - former CEO of the club, players and technical team members.



"We are here to present to you the trophy from Ivory Coast and to thank the GFA for the support during our preparation and participation in the Tournament," Nana Banyan said.



"The Administrative and logistical support offered us played a major role in the success of the team.



"The GFA offered us the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence free of charge, facilitated our movement and training at the McDan Park and also made sure the players had good food to eat during the camping in Prampram.



"To add to that, the GFA again took care of our transport to and from Ivory and we couldn’t ask for more."



"We are extremely grateful for the support. But like Oliver Twist we need more support – financially, administratively, logistically and any other support deemed necessary to be able to go to Egypt and excel" he added.



The team was received by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Referees Manager Alex Kotey and Director of the IT department Francis Adu. Others included Human Resources Director Keziah Agyekumwaa Afosa and Henry Asante Twum - Director of Communications.



For his part, General Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) congratulated the team and assured them of maximum support ahead of the African Champions League in November.



"You made us and yourselves proud and I would like to congratulate you for the good work," he said.



"The GFA will continue to assist you in diverse ways to make your campaign in Egypt a success."



"Your heroics in Ivory Coast speak volumes of the standard of Women’s football in Ghana."



"This administration will continue to strive to make Women’s football more attractive, vibrant, and competitive again."



"As champions of our Premier League and FA Cup you went out there to make a big statement for the domestic League and indeed it’s a great feeling to win the maiden edition of the tournament" he added.



The maiden edition of the TotalEnegies CAF Women’s Champions League will come off in Cairo in November 2021.