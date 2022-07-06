Hasaacas Ladies nominated for CAF Women's Club of the year award

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Women's Premier League(WPL) giants, Hasaacas Ladies have been nominated for the 2022 CAF Women's Club of the Year award.



The Ghanaian side will compete with Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns(South Africa), AS FAR(Morocco), Malabo Kings(Equatorial Guinea), Wadi Degla(Egypt), River Angels(Egypt), and AS Mande(Mali) for the award.



Hasaacas has a stellar campaign during the 2020/2021 season, winning four trophies and finishing second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



The 'Doo' girls won the WPL, the Women's FA Cup, WAFU Zone B Champions League, Women's Super Cup and the first lady's Cup.



Their triumph in the WAFU Zone B competition qualified them for the maiden edition of the CAF WCL. The Hasmal girls placed second in the tournament losing 2-0 to Sundowns in the final.



The CAF Awards 2022 will be held on July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.



Winners of each category will be determined by votes of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs participating in the group stage of the Interclub competitions, according to CAF.





